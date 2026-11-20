The Trump administration has moved to effectively drop its lawsuit that sought to block the certification of Democrat Mary Peltola’s victory in Alaska’s U.S. Senate race, ending a much-criticized gambit by the president to prevent one of his political rivals from taking office.

The Trump administration has moved to effectively drop its lawsuit that sought to block the certification of Democrat Mary Peltola’s victory in Alaska’s U.S. Senate race, ending a much-criticized gambit by the president to prevent one of his political rivals from taking office.

Also, the White House named a new national cyber director Thursday after a series of widespread service outages disrupted life and unnerved many Americans. Kirsten Davies, chief information officer at the Defense Department, will fill the role, according to social media posts by several members of President Donald Trump’s cabinet. She’ll replace Sean Cairncross as the administration’s top cybersecurity official.

Here’s the latest:

Trump administration use of encrypted messaging apps like Signal is scrutinized by House Democrat

A top House Democrat is demanding that multiple government agencies preserve communications created on nongovernment messaging apps and investigate whether any records related to official business have been deleted.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee and the panel’s incoming chairman, said in a series of nearly identical letters made public Friday that he was concerned that President Trump’s administration was circumventing record-keeping requirements by using apps like Signal that can be configured to automatically delete messages after a certain time period.

Raskin noted in the letters, which were sent to top officials at the FBI, the Justice Department, the Department of Homeland Security, the Bureau of Prisons and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, that the agencies were legally required to preserve all records related to their official business, policies and decisions.

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Melania Trump gives a peek inside her marriage, motherhood and more in new series

Melania Trump is back on screens Friday with another behind-the-scenes look at her life before and after she became first lady, discussing her marriage to President Trump, her relationship with son Barron Trump and the healing power of a day at the spa.

“Melania: The Series” is a two-part follow-up to a documentary released in January covering her life in the two weeks before Donald Trump returned to the presidency in 2025.

The first lady is known for being private. In this series, set for release on Prime Video, she spends a lot of onscreen time answering probing questions from director Brett Ratner.

She talks at length about Barron, her only child with the president. Her father, Viktor Knavs, who’s rarely seen in public, makes a cameo and explains why she’s a good daughter. Melania Trump also talks about her relationship with the president — and he answers a few questions about his wife, too.

“She’s very strong. She’s not easy to get to the peace table,” the president says in the series.

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Stacey Abrams plans to refocus her Fair Fight voting rights group on threats to democracy

After she lost the Georgia governor’s race in 2018, Abrams used her national profile and fundraising prowess to start an organization to confront problems with ballot access and voter disenfranchisement around the country.

Eight years later, the Atlanta Democrat says the organization, Fair Fight, is winding down its voting-focused operations. Abrams plans to reveal a new structure and mission in the new year focused on shoring up democratic processes and confronting what she describes as authoritarian maneuvers in state and local governments.

Abrams, who shared her plans with The Associated Press, said it’s a necessary evolution as President Trump’s second term enters its final two years and Democrats take control of Capitol Hill in January.

“I don’t think it’s getting out of the game. I think it’s changing the approach,” she said.

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For families of the fallen, Trump’s proposed arch casts a shadow over Arlington National Cemetery

Cpl. Spencer Collart’s headstone faces the rising sun and the Lincoln Memorial to the east. The Marine Corps War Memorial is nearby. Soon, President Trump’s gilded, towering arch could be, too.

Trump’s proposed 250-foot-tall (76-meter-tall) arch could cast a long shadow on Arlington National Cemetery, with the potential to literally shade gravesites, disrupt solemn visits with the noise of construction and alter the carefully designed historic landscape of the nation’s capital.

For many veterans and their families, and the loved ones of others buried at the cemetery, the arch has no place so close to the Arlington, Virginia, burial grounds. That opposition has sparked lawsuits by veterans groups and others, including nine family members of the Kennedy political dynasty, who argue the arch, which would be built on a traffic circle about half a mile (0.8 kilometers) from Arlington’s main entrance, will fundamentally change the experience of visiting the cemetery.

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White House taps Kirsten Davies as cyber chief after outages rattle Americans

The White House named a new national cyber director Thursday after a series of widespread service outages disrupted life and unnerved many Americans.

Kirsten Davies, chief information officer at the Defense Department, will fill the role, according to social media posts by several members of Trump’s cabinet. She’ll replace Sean Cairncross as the administration’s top cybersecurity official.

“Our nation stands in the crossroad of analog, digital, and quantum technologies, our American way of living increasingly interconnected,” Davies wrote in a post on X. “Our opportunity is to dominate the cyber landscape for generations to come … but only if we modernize and drive resilience into the foundations our great nation runs on, as well as build cyber talent for our future.”

President Donald Trump faced a groundswell of criticism as Americans grappled with a cascade of service outages that snarled travel, cut off work, limited bank access and disrupted classified communications.

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Trump administration moves to have lawsuit dismissed in challenge to Alaska’s US Senate race

The Trump administration on Thursday moved to effectively drop its lawsuit that sought to block the certification of Democrat Mary Peltola’s victory in Alaska’s U.S. Senate race, ending a much-criticized gambit by the president to prevent one of his political rivals from taking office.

The legal challenge centered around the presence on the ballot of a second candidate with the same name as the incumbent, Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan. The Alaska Supreme Court already ruled that the second Sullivan’s candidacy is legal and that he could be on the ballot.

Attorneys for the state, which is currently controlled by Republicans, also objected to the administration’s move, calling it legally “meritless” and filing papers to help get the initial case dismissed. The administration moved Thursday to have an appeals court declare its case moot, two days after the race was decided.

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