Nov. 16 (UPI) — U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Monday that contractor L3Harris is examining two routers that may have been involved in Friday’s communication problems that led to a flight stoppage throughout the United States.

Duffy said on social media that a Federal Aviation Administration team is also at the lab in Florida to examine “the likely cause” of the nationwide ground stop.

The contractor, which has been replacing the agency’s copper wires with fiber-optic cables, has been its main contractor for years. It’s based in Melbourne, Fla.

After the chaos Friday that affected thousands of people and flights throughout the United States, Duffy said a new router flooded the network with data and overwhelmed the service. A second router then started doing the same thing, he said.

On Sunday, the transportation secretary also said that he wants “to get away” from the contractor but that it owns the FAA’s communications system and equipment. He said he is asking for $50 billion from Congress “to build a brand-new architecture of a network by the best companies in the world” and that those companies are “ready to deploy tomorrow” if he gets the money.

On Saturday, L3Harris said in a statement that it “has been modernizing the communications infrastructure supporting the National Airspace System in close coordination with the FAA,” Florida Today reported.

“With safety and reliability as our highest priorities, L3Harris, together with its telco partners and the FAA, has completed more than 70% of the planned airspace communications conversion from legacy copper wires to a fiber optic system,” the contractor said.

It said is supporting the FAA in its investigation.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., and others have questioned where money provided by Congress and earlier set aside for upgrades has gone.

“Congress has met the Trump administration’s request, and it was the Republicans who in their so-called Big Beautiful Bill that put in the $12.5 billion of which they’ve only spent one-third,” he said Sunday.