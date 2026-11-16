Trump administration moves to block China from indirect access to American AI technology

The Trump administration has issued new rules to restrict remote access to advanced U.S. computing chips and servers.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration on Monday issued new rules to restrict remote access to advanced U.S. computing chips and servers, marking the latest step to limit China’s abilities to use U.S. chips to train their best artificial intelligence models.

The rule also was issued days after Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang resigned as CEO amid scrutiny of his ties to a Chinese executive who used to lead Singapore-based Megaspeed International, which is suspected of diverting advanced Nvidia chips to China in violation of U.S. export controls. The company provides computing power to Chinese companies using chips housed in Southeast Asian data centers, including facilities in Malaysia.

“The rule is designed to ensure that existing restrictions on access to sensitive American technology cannot be circumvented through remote computing arrangements involving data centers in third countries,” the Bureau of Industry and Security under the Commerce Department said in issuing the rule that took effect immediately.

Under the new rule, overseas data centers that serve companies in countries including China, Russia, Iran and Cuba are required to identify their end users. There also will be an additional, case-by-case licensing requirements for sales of chips for Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand or Brazil — countries that “present a higher-than-normal risk of diversion” to unauthorized destinations, the rule says.

The U.S. bans sales of the country’s most advanced AI chips to China, seeking to maintain an edge in its rivalry with China for predominance in artificial intelligence. However, many lawmakers and policymakers believe the country’s export control rules are not tough enough and filled with loopholes such as cloud computing that allow China to rent processing power built on American technology.

Last year, U.S. Rep. Michael Lawler, a New York Republican, introduced a bill to broaden the U.S. export controls to include remote access. He told Congress “physical export controls” under current rules do not apply to remote access, allowing China to “access our tech through the cloud” and giving it “a real tool to sidestep” U.S. export restrictions. The bill has passed the House.