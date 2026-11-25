Nov. 24 (UPI) — A coalition of 21 attorneys general sued the Trump administration over a new federal housing rule that could displace tens of thousands of U.S. citizens and eligible immigrants living in mixed-status households.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, challenges a Department of Housing and Urban Development rule barring households with ineligible immigrants from receiving federal housing assistance.

For three decades, federal regulations have allowed mixed-status families to receive reduced housing subsidies based on the number of eligible household members, without providing financial assistance to ineligible residents.

Under the new rule, families could lose access to public housing, Section 8 vouchers and other federal rental assistance if a single household member is ineligible because of their immigration status.

“Families should not have to choose between remaining together and keeping a roof over their heads,” Bonta said in a statement.

The coalition said the rule, issued Nov. 12, exceeds HUD’s statutory authority and violates the Administrative Procedure Act.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta, New York Attorney General Letitia James and Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell led the legal challenge.

The lawsuit names HUD and Housing Secretary Scott Turner as defendants.

“HUD’s final rule fully implements the 1980 Housing and Community Development Act and ends the exploitation of taxpayer dollars,” Turner told the Los Angeles Times in an emailed statement.

“This rule guarantees ONLY AMERICAN citizens and certain eligible noncitizens will reside in HUD-funded housing,” he added. “This change represents a reallocation of up to $218 million which will now go to eligible Americans that are currently on a waitlist.”

The attorneys general said the policy could displace 55,000 low-income U.S. citizens and eligible noncitizens nationwide, approximately 68% of whom are children or elderly people.

More than 7,000 mixed-status households in California alone would be affected, Bonta’s office said.

The regulation also introduces additional citizenship and immigration verification requirements for U.S. citizens and eligible noncitizens aged 62 and older.

The coalition said the requirements could result in eligible residents losing their housing assistance if they cannot produce the necessary documentation.

The rule follows a February 2025 executive order issued by President Donald Trump directing federal agencies to prevent ineligible immigrants from receiving taxpayer-funded benefits and strengthen eligibility verification procedures.

The attorneys general said existing regulations already prevent ineligible immigrants from receiving housing subsidies. Congress expressly incorporated protections for mixed-status families into federal law in 1997.

The coalition is asking the court to invalidate the rule in its entirety and prohibit HUD from implementing substantially similar restrictions.