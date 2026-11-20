President Donald Trump has defended calling Russian President Vladimir Putin a friend but says he “can’t speak” to whether the Russian leader is a friend to the U.S. And the American president also said Friday at the White House that Putin would love to end the Ukraine war — even as Putin continues attacks more than four years after his forces invaded.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump doubled down Friday on his description of Vladimir Putin as a friend but said he “can’t speak” to whether the Russian president is a friend to the U.S.

Trump also insisted during a White House news conference that Putin wants peace with Ukraine, despite Russia’s continued aggression after invading more than four years ago. Asked about the most recent attacks — hours after Putin met with Trump in China — Trump suggested that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Putin share equal responsibility for the ongoing conflict.

“He’d love to end the war,” the U.S. president said of his Russian counterpart. But, “you have two guys that don’t know how to end it. We’re trying to help them. You have two people that hate each other, Zelensky and Putin. They don’t know how to end it. They want to end it. They’re both stuck in it.”

During a wide-ranging news conference, Trump praised both Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping after returning from China, where he participated in bilateral and trilateral meetings with his fellow heads of state.

Trump raised eyebrows on the trip with his warm welcome and repeated references to Putin as his “friend.” He made no effort in the White House briefing room to walk back the comments. And he noticeably sidestepped a specific question about whether he views Putin as a friend to the United States.

“I can’t speak to America,” Trump said, without expounding.

He shifted immediately to his “very good” personal relationship with Putin and repeated longstanding grievances over the extended federal probe that concluded that Russian agents sought to influence U.S. voters in the 2016 presidential election on Trump’s behalf.

“I consider him to be somebody that I have a very good relationship (with),” Trump said. “It’s actually very good.”

“I’ve been dealing with Putin” since “the fake Russia, Russia, Russia hoax,” as Trump calls the Department of Justice investigation. “It was a hoax made up by the Democrats” and “probably helped me win,” Trump said.

Trump insisted his relationships with the other world leaders is key to an eventual peace.

“You know, you’re very lucky to have somebody that has a relationship with the heads of the most powerful countries,” he said.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who stood on stage during Trump’s news conference and made brief remarks, echoed the president’s sentiments, pushing back against criticisms that Trump was embracing autocratic leaders as trusted allies.

“I want everybody to understand the relationships between heads of state are invaluable,” said Rubio, who traveled with Trump to Asia. “It sets the tone for the entire relationship. It sets the tone for our trade negotiators. It sets the tone for our diplomats.” __

Barrow reported from Atlanta.