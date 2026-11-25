Nov. 24 (UPI) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday pardoned turkeys Feathers and Freedom at the White House, sparing the birds from becoming Thanksgiving dinner.

“Freedom, as of this moment, you have a complete and total pardon,” Trump said during the 79th annual National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation.

Trump said Feathers had escaped into nearby bushes but would also receive a presidential pardon.

The two turkeys were named through an online public poll last week, with the White House later inviting Americans to vote on which bird would be featured during Tuesday’s ceremony.

Both turkeys hatched July 15 and were raised by Scott and Becky Rightsell at Deans Gap Farm in Fort Sybert, W.Va.

The farmers spent months preparing the birds for their White House appearance, exposing them to crowds, loud noises, cameras and flashing lights.

“This is like the Super Bowl of turkey farmers,” Scott Rightsell told CBS News.

The birds arrived in Washington on Sunday and stayed in a suite at the Willard InterContinental hotel ahead of Tuesday’s ceremony.

Freedom and Feathers will spend the remainder of their lives at Texas A&M University in College Station, marking the first time the presidential Thanksgiving turkeys will retire in Texas.

The university’s Department of Poultry Science constructed a climate-controlled enclosure for the birds and selected six undergraduate students to care for them.

The annual turkey presentation dates to 1947, when the National Turkey Federation began presenting turkeys to President Harry Truman. The formal pardoning tradition began in 1989 under President George H.W. Bush.

While Freedom and Feathers were spared Tuesday, the National Turkey Federation estimates that Americans will consume about 30 million turkeys this Thanksgiving.