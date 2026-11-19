The Chinese, Russian and American presidents walked into their unprecedented summit on Thursday with different aims.

In the end, Xi Jinping emerged serene, Vladimir Putin could feel emboldened and Donald Trump would likely claim success whatever happened, analysts said.

AFP breaks down what each leader can take home from the tete-a-tete in Shenzhen:

Xi: the ‘pivotal actor’

China’s president had an opportunity to place his country on par with the US at the crux of global diplomacy and project an image of calm control over proceedings.

But there were risks too, such as Beijing’s stance on Russia’s war in Ukraine, which it has declined to condemn despite Western criticism that it tacitly supports Moscow.

At first glance, Xi seemed to have walked the tightrope well.

“Xi positioned himself at the centre of the event, the pivotal actor and convener of great powers. The optics will bolster Xi’s political standing,” Ryan Hass, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, told AFP.

A “declaration toward peace” published by the three countries after the meeting reflected several of China’s long-standing positions, including its desire to reform multinational institutions such as the United Nations.

“By reaching strategic consensus… (the countries) can catalyse broader multilateral cooperation and guide the reshaping of global order and values,” said Wang Yiwei, director of the Institute of International Affairs at Beijing’s Renmin University of China.

Trump: much style, little substance

The US leader came into the summit needing a win, following a disastrous performance in the midterm elections that has left him facing two years as a lame-duck president.

He got off to a promising start when Xi broke with decades of diplomatic protocol to welcome him personally in an elaborate ceremony at the airport in Shenzhen.

But it was unclear whether Trump had scored any significant political victories beyond a photo opportunity with two men he has long lavished with praise.

It was notable that “there was no new agreement” between the powers, said Chong Ja Ian, an associate professor at the National University of Singapore.

The format “suggests the creation of conditions where Beijing, Moscow, and Washington call the shots for the rest of the world… (and) given Beijing’s close ties with Moscow, they could potentially put Washington on the back foot”, he added.

Prior to his trip, the US president had said he hoped for substantive discussions on nuclear weapons controls.

But the declaration said the countries would merely engage in “dialogue” on the issue, a vague term that does not commit them explicitly to stronger cuts.

“President Trump will claim political victory no matter what the outcome of the meeting,” Peter Loge, director of George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs, told AFP.

“Whether or not anyone else agrees is an open question.”

Putin: a seat at the table

Putin would normally have entered the meeting as a junior partner, given Russia’s economy and population are far smaller than China and the United States.

But his war in Ukraine and apparently warm ties with Xi and Trump have positioned him as a far more consequential geopolitical actor.

He already scored a win by sidelining Ukraine and its European allies from any conversation on ending the conflict.

Chim Lee, a senior analyst with The Economist Intelligence Unit, said the formalisation of a three-way summit played further into Putin’s hands.

“The US and Russia have both been interested in having this trilateral meeting, and the China side has apparently been relatively reluctant,” he told AFP.

“The fact that China affirms its value means that this set-up is very likely to continue,” giving Trump less of an incentive to disrupt ties with China and Russia, he added.

Wu Xinbo, dean at the Institute of International Studies at Shanghai’s Fudan University, told AFP that the format showed the United States “can no longer dictate international affairs” — and must treat both Russia and China “as equals”.

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