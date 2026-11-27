Nov. 27 (UPI) — Eleven United Nations human rights experts are raising concerns over the apparent abductions, enforced disappearances and unlawful transfers of three human rights advocates from Cambodia to Vietnam, calling on both countries to investigate.

“We are alarmed by these alleged transboundary abductions, which violate international human rights law, including the prohibitions on arbitrary detention, enforced disappearance and torture and cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment,” the experts, including Ben Saul, the U.N.’s special rapporteur concerning human rights and counterterrorism, said in a statement.

The three human rights advocates — Norwegian national Nguyen Duc Thuan, Australian national Tran Hiep and Vietnamese national Thai Cong Truong Son — disappeared in Cambodia on Sept. 18.

Ten days later, on Sept. 28, Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security announced it had detained the three men, stating they were caught illegally entering the country from Cambodia and that Nguyen had used counterfeit citizen identification cards.

The ministry said the three men admitted to being members of the self-described pro-democracy Viet Tan political organization, a designated terrorist organization in Vietnam. Criminal proceedings on charges of terrorism and forging seals and documents were launched, it said.

Since their arrests were announced, questions have been raised about the roles of both Vietnam and Cambodia in the apparent abduction and subsequent transfer of the men, whose families have said they never attempted to enter Vietnam, according to Human Rights Watch.

The statement from the U.N. experts say witness accounts were inconsistent with Vietnam’s claim that the men were apprehended while entering the country.

The experts said Cambodia has an international obligation to investigate the men’s apparent enforced disappearance, while urging Vietnam to disclose the circumstances and legal basis of their arrests and investigate any involvement of its officials in the alleged abductions, transfers and enforced disappearances, in cooperation with Cambodia’s investigation.

“The men must have effective access to legal representation, family contact, medical care and consular assistance,” the experts said.

“Authorities must ensure that the treatment of the detainees is humane and dignified and complies with the Nelson Mandela Rules and other international standards on conditions of detention.”

Both Norway and Australia have raised concerns about the detentions with Vietnamese authorities.