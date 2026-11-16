UEFA backs France’s Diallo to stand against Infantino in FIFA election

European football’s governing body UEFA has given its “unanimous” backing to French Football Federation chief Philippe Diallo to stand against incumbent Gianni Infantino in March’s FIFA presidential election, it said in a statement Monday.

The body said that Diallo had been “invited…to stand as a candidate in the FIFA presidential election in March 2027” and that European national associations had “unanimously pledged their full support”.

The deadline for rival candidates to declare themselves is this Wednesday, November 18.

UEFA, which boasts 55 member associations, said Diallo “has accepted the invitation to stand” and that his candidature is set to be confirmed at a meeting of the French federation (FFF) on Tuesday.

Under its Slovenian president Aleksander Ceferin, UEFA has led the opposition to Infantino since his announcement in late July of a project to sell stakes in the World Cup to private investors.

Infantino quickly abandoned the proposal in the face of widespread uproar, but UEFA has since gone to a court in Florida in an attempt to gather evidence for a potential complaint of “criminal mismanagement” against the FIFA president in Switzerland.

UEFA had been struggling to find a credible candidate to stand against Infantino in the election, which will take place at the FIFA Congress on March 18 next year in the Moroccan capital, Rabat.

CONCACAF chief Victor Montagliani had been mooted as a candidate, but the Canadian later announced his desire to stand for a new term as the head of his confederation, which covers North and Central America and the Caribbean.

The Asian Football Confederation, which consists of 47 member associations, announced last month that it was backing Infantino for re-election.

Diallo said in September that the FFF was withdrawing its backing for Infantino in the election.

“We believe that the trust placed in the FIFA president has been betrayed, and that the way in which the governance of world football is envisaged no longer reflects us,” he said at the time.

Diallo, the 63-year-old son of a Senegalese boxing champion, has been president of the FFF since January 2023.

He was initially appointed to the post on an interim basis when previous chief Noel Le Graet was forced to stand down following a series of controversies.

Diallo, from Saint-Nazaire on France’s Atlantic coast, was then elected to the role by a large majority in June of that year, before being re-elected in December 2024 for a new four-year term.

Infantino, a former UEFA secretary general, has been in charge of FIFA since 2016.