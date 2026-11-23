The United Nations called on Monday for an independent probe into drone attacks on two ships off Libya, including a Russian vessel, in a suspected spillover from the Ukraine war.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for either strike on Sunday off the port city of Benghazi, but they came as Ukrainian forces stepped up attacks against Russia far from the front lines.

The UN mission in Libya expressed “serious concern” over the attacks, calling for “an immediate, independent and transparent investigation”.

“Libya cannot afford, and must not become a battleground for foreign conflicts,” the UNSMIL wrote on X.

Authorities said all crew members had been rescued and were receiving treatment for minor injuries after drones hit a Russian ship and another vessel, without specifying where it was from.

Reports said the second ship was sailing under a Maltese flag.

Libya Alhadath television reported later that naval and air force units intercepted more than 12 “explosive-laden sea drones” off Benghazi.

The attacks came after a drone hit a Russian cargo ship in the eastern Baltic Sea on Saturday, close to the waters of Finland, whose border guard said the strike was Ukrainian.

Libya’s eastern administration did not identify who was behind Sunday’s attack but said Libya was “not a party to the Russian-Ukrainian war”.

Ukraine said on Monday that Russian strikes killed at least 12 people in its Kyiv region, including in a block of flats and at a supermarket.

The conflict, which began with Moscow’s 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine, has killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced millions.

‘Shadow fleet’

Earlier reports said a fire broke out inside an ammunition depot at a naval base, but authorities in Libya’s east said later “the explosion occurred on board a Russian ship docked in the port”.

“It is suspected that the ship was attacked by drones,” an official statement said.

“The ship was en route back to Russia and its stop was for refuelling and resupply.”

The eastern administration said it would launch a joint investigation with Russia.

The rival UN-recognised government in Tripoli said in a statement it was alarmed by “risks posed by involving civilian ports and facilities in activities linked to external conflicts”.

In March, a Russian liquefied natural gas carrier sank off the Libyan coast following an attack, which Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed on Ukraine.

The vessel was part of Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet” of tankers that carry its oil and gas around the world, skirting Western restrictions.

Ukraine has at times admitted to attacking Moscow’s shadow fleet, including in the Mediterranean last December.

The Tripoli government said it rejected any attempt to turn Libya into “an arena for international conflicts” and the use of its territory “for any military or logistical activities that could jeopardise” national security or sovereignty.

Libya has been beset by violence and instability since the overthrow of longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

It remains divided between the government in Tripoli led by Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah and a rival administration in the east backed by military commander Khalifa Haftar.

Earlier on Sunday, Al-Masar TV cited local civil defence forces as saying response teams were deployed at a military facility to contain a blaze after the reported blast.

Alhadath TV later reported that the fire had been put out.