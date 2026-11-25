US GDP growth in the third quarter was revised strongly upwards on Wednesday, with the Commerce Department citing strong investment and consumer spending, as the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge hit a three-year high in October.

US GDP growth in the third quarter this year was estimated at 4.3 percent at an annualized rate, the department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) said, a rise of 0.9 percentage points from the previous estimate and much higher than market expectations.

“Compared to the second quarter, the acceleration in real GDP in the third quarter primarily reflected an acceleration in investment and an upturn in government spending that were partly offset by a downturn in exports,” the BEA said in a statement.

The US economy has shown resilient growth in recent months despite facing significant headwinds, including from President Donald Trump’s chaotic tariff policies and his war on Iran, which has driven up energy prices.

Also on Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge came in at a three-year high in October, according to BEA data, with a rise in energy prices accompanied by an increase in non-durable goods inflation.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index rose by 3.8 percent year-on-year in October, the data showed, matching a three-year high set in May.

The US Federal Reserve has a long-term two-percent target for PCE inflation, one that it has missed for almost six years.

In September, the Fed raised interest rates for the first time in three years in order to combat the persistent price increases, which have battered US households and businesses.

The Fed’s Open Market Committee (FOMC) held rates steady at its last meeting in October, but with inflation continuing to run hot it is likely to raise rates at its next confab in December.

The years of above-target inflation since the pandemic have hit US households hard, with current price levels more than 30 percent higher than in 2020, as per the official Consumer Price Index.

Affordability was a key issue in this month’s midterm elections, which saw Trump’s Republican Party swept out of power in both houses of Congress by their rival Democrats.

The price increases have been driven by Trump’s tariffs, energy price increases due to the war on Iran and a massive investment boom in AI technology driving up demand for some goods.

Trump has defended his economic performance by pointing to data like GDP growth, which has been robust despite the headwinds, mainly on the back of the AI boom.

Economists warn that while consumer spending has remained strong, despite the high prices, there is a growing divide between lower- and higher-income households in the United States.

Heather Long, chief economist at Navy Federal Credit Union, said the fresh inflation data pointed to a likely rate hike in December, and possibly another a month later.

“America’s inflation problem is bigger than an energy shock,” she said. “The Federal Reserve has to act in December and likely January.”

She pointed out that while consumer spending did increase in absolute terms in October, it was flat once adjusted for inflation.

Ryan Sweet, chief global economist at Oxford Economics, said the strong GDP data would give Fed policymakers room to breathe when it comes to further rate hikes, which tend to cool economic activity as they tackle inflation.

“The tightening in financial market conditions, if sustained, will not have a noticeable impact on growth until the second half of next year,” he said.