Vice President JD Vance, second lady Usha Vance and their four children are planning to visit Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio.

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Vice President JD Vance, second lady Usha Vance and their four children are visiting Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, where they plan to serve a Thanksgiving meal to troops on Wednesday and join them for lunch.

The family plans to spend the holiday in the state, Vance’s office said. The base in southwest Ohio is about 60 miles (97 kilometers) from their home in Cincinnati and close to where Vance was born. In tow for the trip: Ewan, 9; Vivek, 6; Mirabel, 4; and four-month-old Alec.

The visit comes just days after Ohio’s congressional delegation, led by Republican Sen. Bernie Moreno, a friend and former Senate colleague of Vance, made a push for the Trump administration to locate the U.S. Space Academy close to the technologically advanced Wright-Patterson complex.

“What West Point is to the Army and Annapolis is to the Navy, Wright Field should be to the United States Space Force,” Moreno wrote in a letter co-signed by GOP Sen. Jon Husted and all 15 of Ohio’s U.S. representatives.