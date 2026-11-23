Nov. 22 (UPI) — Annual “King Tides” will produce “extreme” coastal flooding in northern California this week, state and local officials warned, while expected heavy rains appeared likely to cause Thanksgiving holiday travel headaches in the region.

Local officials issued coastal flood warnings for the San Francisco Bay shoreline lasting from early Monday morning until late Thursday, citing the likelihood of “major to extreme” coastal flooding in low-lying areas at high tide due to the El Niño-driven storm surge.

The situation could be severe enough to equal the 1983 record at San Francisco’s Presidio/Golden Gate tide gauge of 8.663 feet above mean lower low water, the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management warned.

“Expect heavy rain and gusty winds Tuesday and Wednesday,” city officials said while urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel from Monday afternoon into Wednesday.

“Move belongings off the floor in basements and other low-lying areas before water rises,” officials advised. “Charge phones, have flashlights ready, and plan for medical needs in case the power goes out.”

The National Weather Service late on Saturday said up to 2.1 feet of inundation above ground level was likely for the San Francisco and San Pablo bays from Monday through Thursday as the Thanksgiving travel season got underway.

The NWS issued a high surf warning for the Pacific Coast for Wednesday, predicting monster breaking waves of up to 30 feet.

“Coastal flooding is a growing concern as King Tides approach California,” the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services said Sunday, noting that in Marin County crews were deploying more than 50,000 sandbags and “fast-tracking levee improvements” to help protect communities from rising water.

“El Niño conditions and rising sea levels are adding to the risk,” they stated.

Complicating the situation, the King Tides will likely be accompanied by heavy rains and thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday, with possibly as much as 2 inches falling in the North Bay area and 1 inch in San Francisco and Monterey Bay.

“Wind gusts will peak around 20 to 30 mph throughout the region, with gusts to 40 mph possible along the coast and through favored gaps and passes,” forecasters said, adding that the rains “will also impact the busy Thanksgiving travel period and depending on how the system plays out, travel delays on roads, railways and airplanes are possible.”

This week’s forecast extreme weather is coming as San Francisco residents are already recovering from record-breaking rains that swept through the city on Wednesday, when powerful storms inundated streets and prompted emergency responses across the city.