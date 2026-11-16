Warren Buffett makes $5.5 billion in Thanksgiving donations

Nov. 16 (UPI) — Warren Buffett announced donations totaling about $5.5 billion in Berkshire Hathaway shares to four foundations on Monday with a Thanksgiving message.

Buffett, chairman emeritus of Berkshire Hathaway, is converting 6,150 Class A shares of Berkshire into more than 9.2 million Class B shares. He is donating more than 3.6 million of those shares to The Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, and more than 1.8 million shares each to The Sherwood Foundation, The Howard G. Buffett Foundation and NoVo Foundation.

The foundations receiving Buffett’s donations are operated by his children Susie, Howard and Peter Buffett.

Buffett shared a Thanksgiving message with the announcement of his donations.

“Last Thanksgiving I wrote that kindness is costless but also priceless,” Buffett wrote. “A year later, I would only add that it compounds, and at a better rate than anything Charlie and I ever bought,” Buffett wrote, referring to former Berkshire Vice Chairman Charlie Munger.

“Both of us received beyond measurement costless benefits from a few teachers such as Ben Graham, Joe Rosenfield and Tom Murphy. Because of this we not only prospered mightily but were able to pass along many of the benefits we received.”

The 96-year-old billionaire also said his confidence in Berkshire Hathaway is “as strong as ever,” and shared that he trusts his children to give to “worthy causes.”

“My children have given thoughtfully to worthy causes for decades, and I trust 100% both their abilities and their fidelity,” he wrote.

Shares in Berkshire Hathaway have risen by more than 19% in the fourth quarter.