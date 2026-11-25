A Salvadoran man who was wrongly deported from the United States, placing him at the centre of a row over President Donald Trump’s crackdown on migrants, arrived in Madrid on Wednesday, AFP reporters witnessed.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s case became a flashpoint in the 2025 political battle over Trump’s mass deportations, raising questions about migrants’ ability to challenge their orders to leave and the government’s willingness to respect court decisions.

Wearing sunglasses and a baseball cap, he did not speak to reporters who surrounded him as he made his way to a vehicle at Madrid airport, according to AFP journalists at the scene.

“While details remain private, Kilmar is planning on hosting various international speaking engagements, with stops planned in different countries,” We Are CASA, a US immigrant advocacy group which has been supporting him, said in a statement.

The Trump administration wanted to deport Abrego Garcia on Tuesday “handcuffed, on an ICE flight bound for Liberia”, his lawyer Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg told reporters at Madrid airport, referring to the federal immigration agency.

“And what happened? He walked out a free man, without any restrictions, without shackles on his feet. He left for the country of his choosing, and he did so on a commercial flight, alongside everyone else,” Sandoval-Moshenberg added, calling it “a victory”.

US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, who oversees immigration enforcement, said he was “delighted” that Abrego Garcia, 31, “has self-deported from the United States to Spain”.

‘Free man’

Abrego Garcia, a Maryland resident married to an American woman, was among more than 200 people sent to El Salvador’s notorious Center for Terrorism Confinement (CECOT) mega-prison in March of last year.

He had been living in the United States under protected legal status since 2019, when a judge ruled he should not be deported because he could be harmed in his home country.

Justice Department lawyers admitted at the time that Abrego Garcia had been wrongly deported due to an “administrative error”.

He returned to the United States last June, with his case becoming a lightning rod for opponents of Trump’s efforts to carry out mass deportations.

After his return, Abrego Garcia was detained again and charged with human smuggling in the southern state of Tennessee. The case was later dismissed.

Separate from the criminal proceedings, ICE agents once more detained Abrego Garcia and sought to deport him to Uganda and later Liberia.

“A year and a half ago, the Trump Admin wanted to leave Kilmar to rot in a Salvadoran gulag,” Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen, who visited Abrego Garcia at the CECOT, said in a statement.

“Today, he is traveling to a country of his choice, a free man — unharmed and with dignity.”

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