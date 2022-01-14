Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 51: Joe Slammed by Senate and Supreme Court; Guests: Sen. Marsha Blackburn, Ken Klukowski

Say it ain’t so, Joe! After delivering a swampy speech in Georgia, getting slammed by Sinema in the Senate, and being skewered by the Supremes, it’s not been a good week for Big Joey. Breitbart’s Entertainment Editor Jerome Hudson fills in for host Alex Marlow and recounts this week’s woes for the Brandon administration. Our guests today are Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), who discusses the filibuster fight in the Senate and what the GOP is ready to do to win in November, and Breitbart News’s Senior Legal Analyst Ken Klukowski, who breaks down the Supreme Court’s vaccine mandate decision.

