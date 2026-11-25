The St. Louis County Courthouse in Missouri held an “Adoption Saturday” earlier this month, where staff volunteered their time to help facilitate the adoption of 31 children into their forever families.

A dozen judicial officers from St. Louis County, two Justices from the Supreme Court of Missouri, and dozens of courthouse staff members volunteered ahead of Thanksgiving for the adoption event, which is held annually in November, First Alert 4 reported.

“Adoption Saturday is one of the most special and rewarding days we have at the Courthouse,” Judge Jason Dodson told the outlet. “It is an opportunity to celebrate families coming together and to witness firsthand the incredible difference a permanent, loving home can make in a child’s life. While the legal proceedings are an important part of the process, the real celebration is seeing these children begin a new chapter surrounded by families who are committed to loving and supporting them.”

The tradition began in Los Angeles, California on November 18, 2000, when Judge Michael Nash opened the courts on Saturdays and asked volunteers to finalize adoptions to reduce a growing backlog, according to the report.

This year’s event in St. Louis County took place on November 14.

“In the months leading up to the event, Court staff work with several community organizations to provide volunteers, food, and gifts for the children and families celebrating their adoptions. Participating organizations included Champ Therapy Dogs, St. Louis County Library, QT, Einstein Bros. Bagels, Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition, and CASA of St. Louis. As in years past, the St. Louis Cardinals also sent Fredbird to the Courthouse to interact with the children and help make the day even more memorable,” according to the report.

Dodson noted that while the community is “incredibly proud” of the 31 adoptions celebrated this year, “there are many children still waiting for a family to call their own.”

“We need more families who are willing to take that step and consider adoption. Every child deserves the opportunity to grow up in a safe, stable, and loving environment, with people who believe in them and will be there for them,” he said. “Adoption can change the trajectory of a child’s life, and we hope events like this encourage more families to learn about the process and consider making that difference.”

An estimated 1,400 children are waiting to be adopted at any given time in Missouri, according to the state’s Department of Social Services. More than one-third of those children waiting to be adopted are teenagers.

The department encouraged families interested in learning more about adoption to click here.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.