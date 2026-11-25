An attempt at a career-best bench press reportedly ended one Russian powerlifter’s career at a recent event.

Alexander Kostyanov attempted to bench an incredible 1,334 pounds – an amount exceeding the weight of the average adult male Grizzly bear – and suffered catastrophic injuries to his hands and triceps as the bar came crashing down on him.

Several men on hand to spot for the lift immediately sprang into action, got the barbell off the lifter, and returned it to the rack.

Kostyanov immediately exited the bench area with a torn biceps tendon, chest bruising, as well as torn thumb ligaments.

Reports indicate that Kostyanov retired from the sport following his failed attempt and subsequent injuries.

It is not known, but likely, whether the Russian powerlifter will require surgery for one or more of his injuries.

According to Bleacher Report, the current world bench press record is held by American Jimmy Kolb, who lifted an incredible 1,453 pounds in 2023.