One-third of Americans say price increases have affected their Thanksgiving plans, according to the Economist/YouGov.

The pre-holiday survey asked respondents, “Have your Thanksgiving plans for this year been affected by price increases?”

Across the board, one-third of U.S. citizens planning to celebrate the holiday, 34 percent, said yes, their Thanksgiving plans have been affected by price increases. When broken down by party, Democrats are more likely to say price increases are affecting their plans — 45 percent to 24 percent of Republicans who say the same.

The survey adds that “the opposite was true in recent years during Joe Biden’s presidency: More Republicans than Democrats said their plans were being affected by price increases in 2022 (51 percent vs. 40 percent), 2023 (48 percent vs. 38 percent), and 2024 (56 percent vs. 36 percent).”

“After Donald Trump returned to office in 2025, the pattern reversed, and fewer Republicans than Democrats said prices were affecting their Thanksgiving plans (28 percent vs. 44 percent),” it added.

This coincides with reports from AAA, which found air travel dipping compared to last year, listing price increases in airline tickets as a potential factor. According to AAA, roundtrip tickets are now “17 percent more expensive, averaging $800 per ticket.”

Further, the Labor Department revealed that the consumer price index rose 0.4 percent in October compared with September.

As Breitbart News reported, “Food prices rose 0.5 percent in October, as the food at home index — which covers grocery prices — rose 0.4 percent and the food away from home index — basically, restaurant prices — increased 0.5 percent.”

The survey also asked respondents if they plan to discuss politics at the Thanksgiving table. Across the board, 37 percent said it was either very or somewhat likely, but over half 56 percent, said it is either not very likely or not at all likely.

Democrats are more likely than Republicans to want to discuss politics at the table this year, as 45 percent of Democrats said it is very or somewhat likely, compared to 39 percent of Republicans who said the same.

Per YouGov:

Talking about politics doesn’t necessarily mean arguing about it. Only 12 percent of people planning to celebrate Thanksgiving expect that there will be arguments about politics at their Thanksgiving celebration this year, the same as last year. That includes 12 percent of Democrats, down from 21 percent in 2025, and 10 percent of Republicans, the same as in 2025.

The survey was taken November 8 – 10, 2026 among 1,081 U.S. adult citizens. It has a +/- 4 percent margin of error.