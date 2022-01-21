Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 56: Brandon’s First Year Report Card Is a Mess; Guests: Monica Crowley, Rep. Fred Keller

Brandon’s report card is in, and it’s low grades all around. From foreign and domestic policy blunders to his botched handling of the pandemic and record-high inflation, Big Joey’s first year has been a mess. And the polls bear this out, as Breitbart’s Entertainment Editor Jerome Hudson explains. Today’s guests, Rep. Fred Keller (R-PA) and former Treasury official during the Trump administration Monica Crowley, offer their views on Brandon’s first year in office and where our country is heading.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

