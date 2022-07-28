Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 184: War Is So Hot Right Now; Guest: Charlie Kirk on the College Scam

Host Alex Marlow discusses the Zelensky family Vogue photo shoot, Donald Trump suing CNN and laying out a pretty solid political agenda, the Fed hiking interest rates, Joe Biden surviving COVID, an inflationary Chuck Schumer/Joe Manchin spending package, and much more, including the “Woke Update.” Our guest today is TPUSA Founder and President Charlie Kirk on his new book The College Scam: How America’s Universities Are Bankrupting and Brainwashing Away the Future of America’s Youth. We discuss how to make sure schooling doesn’t get in the way of your education.

