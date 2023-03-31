Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 315: Trump Indicted! Everything You Need to Know with Matt Boyle and Joel Pollak

Host Alex Marlow has a rare single issue show today. Former President Donald Trump has been indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Alex tells us what we know and what we don’t, then he gives his analysis on why the Democrats are doing this. Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matt Boyle breaks down the political implications of the charges, and Breitbart Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak analyses the case itself.

