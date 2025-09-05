Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 843: Former RNC Chairman Michael Whatley on His NC Senate Race

Former RNC Chairman Michael Whatley joins host Mike Slater to discuss his bid to be the next U.S. senator from North Carolina. Whatley explains what he’s doing to make sure this crucial swing state senate seat stays Republican.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.