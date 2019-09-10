Watch: Democrats Push Solutions to Gun Violence Without Naming One Solution

DES MOINES, IA - AUGUST 10: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) (C) speaks on stage during a forum on gun safety at the Iowa Events Center on August 10, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. Today Warren and her campaign introduced a gun control plan to reduce gun deaths …
Stephen Maturen/Getty

Democrat presidential candidates appear in a video for solutions to school  gun violence in which not one solution is named.

The video, created by Gabby Giffords’ gun control group, features Elizabeth Warren, Robert Francis ‘Beto’ O’Rourke, Pete Buttigieg, Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, and Joe Biden.

It is a collage of statements, all put together to present schools as a gun violence epicenter that requires immediate solutions. Yet not one candidate offers a solution.

The video concludes with the text, “Our kids deserve to be safe at school.” It then asks viewers, “Who is your #gunsafetypresident.”

Ironically, the video does not highlight Kamala Harris’ position that she owns a gun “for personal safety” yet opposes allowing teachers to have a gun for the same reason or for classroom defense.

