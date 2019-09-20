Communists and anti-enforcement activists in Denver, Colorado, protested outside the home of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility warden, shouting, “No borders, no nations, no racist deportations!”

As Breitbart News has chronicled, Abolish ICE Denver, Denver Communists, and Denver Action Network organized outside the home of Aurora’s ICE processing center warden Johnny Choate, arriving in shirts reading, “Let them all in,” and, “Close the concentration camps.”

Abolish ICE protesters carried signs demanding an end to international borders and nation-states, chanting, “No nations, no borders, no racist deportations!”

In one case, an organizer of the protest blamed “global climate change” for mass illegal immigration to the United States. Other footage posted online shows protesters demanding ICE agents quit their jobs.

The protest is starting. This group is traveling through the neighborhood of the ICE facility warden in Aurora. Protestors are yelling “Quit your job.” pic.twitter.com/igbQ0MGTOD — Gary Brode (@GaryBrodeNews) September 20, 2019

This is horrendous and awful. These thugs are threatening this man and his family at his private residence. Have they no decency? Where is @GovofCO? Condemn this behavior! #copolitics pic.twitter.com/fMYHsuu9cD — Rep. Patrick Neville (@PatrickForCO) September 20, 2019

Protestors meeting a large group of neighbors. Police are blocking the culdesac. pic.twitter.com/O3UwVODuEX — Gary Brode (@GaryBrodeNews) September 20, 2019

Police have now come in between protestors and neighbors who gathered on a lawn pic.twitter.com/RSeR4QVahc — Gary Brode (@GaryBrodeNews) September 20, 2019

The Abolish ICE organizations had been permitted for weeks to organize the protest outside Choate’s home via Facebook, as Breitbart News noted. In one instance, members of the Denver Communist group threatened to set the Aurora ICE facility on fire.

“FIRE TO THE PRISON,” the group posted on its official Facebook page.

Abolish ICE protesters have increasingly targeted ICE agents and the employees of the GEO Group company, which aids the federal agency with detention space for border crossers and illegal aliens.

Most recently, the day before an ICE facility was shot at by gunmen in Texas, Florida, Abolish ICE protesters threatened GEO Group employees, shouting, “We know where all your children live,” and, “We know where you sleep at night,” as Breitbart News reported.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.