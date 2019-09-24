Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) supporters in Iowa admit that President Trump’s “populist message” and economic nationalist platform is a political winner with the American people.

During a rally in Clinton, Iowa this week, Sanders asked the crowd how the region had voted majority for Trump in the 2016 presidential election after twice voting majority for former President Obama.

Voters answered the reason was Trump’s populist-nationalist agenda to benefit America’s working and middle class rather than a politically-connected donor class and the big business lobby.

“I think a huge reason why Trump won is because, at a certain point, he did start speaking a populist message,” one voter told Sanders, claiming that Trump had copied the Democratic Socialists’ platform — though Trump has historically expressed his economic nationalist views in regards to trade and foreign policy.

Another voter told Sanders that he has routinely campaigned for Democrat presidential candidates since President John F. Kennedy, but that elected Democrats have largely ignored the needs of American union workers after they win elections.

“Basically my first campaign was for John F. Kennedy; however, I’ve campaigned ever since,” the voter said. “I campaigned for [Bill] Clinton, he won. He had a majority in the Senate, a majority in the House … they didn’t do anything for organized labor.”

“I’m sorry. Obama won, he had a majority in the Senate, a majority in the House — did not come through on these important issues,” he continued. “I don’t care … if you win, you have to help the people that put you there and that are going to put you there a second time.”

A third voter told Bernie that Trump’s victory in 2016 was nearly set-in-stone once Hillary Clinton won the Democrat Party’s nomination.

“Because people were so upset with Hillary Clinton … we thought it was skewed, that you truly won and that they, the Democrat Party, skewed that,” the voter said.

The responses from Sanders supporters give insight into how Trump could be more vigorously competing for disenfranchised voters in his reelection bid should a left-wing populist like Sanders or Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) win their party’s nomination.

Like Trump, Sanders and Warren have long voiced opposition to multilateral free trade agreements and endless foreign wars, two cornerstones of the long-reigning Washington, D.C., globalist agenda.

