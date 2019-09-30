If elected president, Mayor Pete Buttigieg wants to make sure his Justice Department gets a crack at President Donald Trump, he told supporters on Sunday.

“I’m going to see to it that the DOJ is completely independent, but we may have to forward some presidential records to people who are going to need to look into some things,” he said, prompting applause and laughter from the audience.

Buttigieg dreamed about his first day of office while speaking to a campaign audience in West Sacramento.

“There’s going to be a big pile in the inbox on day one,” he said. “A lot of things to do.”

He promised to roll back Trump’s executive orders, specifically his orders on the Clean Water Act and the Endangered Species Act.

“Day one is also going to be a day for making sure that our democracy is really a democracy,” he said, promising dramatic changes to the voting system in the United States and abolishing the electoral college.

Buttigieg also discussed Trump’s future during an interview with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle, who asked him if Trump should be impeached.

“Yes,” he replied. “We’ve reached a point where the rule of law and our constitutional system requires holding this president accountable for what he’s done.”

Buttigieg also said that if he was elected president, he would not pardon Trump.

“It’s not about him. It’s about the presidency,” he said. “We have learned the hard way what happens when we’re deprived of a presidency, not just a president who agrees with me on policy but a president that your kids can look up to.”