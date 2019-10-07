A transcript is as follows:

HALLIE JACKSON: Are Republicans cohesive enough in there messaging [on impeachment]? Do you that’s going to help or hurt the president?

ANDREW CARD: I think it’s the president’s duty not to speak in hyperbole. I actually took his comment about China as a little bit frivolous and baiting.

JACKSON: I’m surprised to hear you say that because I don’t know many people who read it the same way. The president seemed awfully serious when he made those remarks.

CARD: I think this president speaks with hyperbole far too much. I’ve called him a carnival barker. He wants you to come in the freakshow. I don’t always agree with what he says and how he says it. I wish he would be more careful with the language he uses, the tweets he sends out. But, I do think an impeachment inquiry is warranted. Clearly, lines have been crossed.

I don’t know if it’s an impeachable offense yet, we don’t know yet because most people in Congress have already made up their mind when they haven’t seen any evidence. I want people to calm down, take a look at it. Don’t call a molehill a mountain. They tend to do that. There’s hyperbole on both sides. This is a serious process… I do want the impeachment process if it’s going to go forward to be done deliberately without hyperbole, without exaggeration, based on the facts