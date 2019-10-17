Texas Rally: Donald Trump Rips Democrats and ‘Crazy Nancy’ Pelosi

President Donald Trump ripped Congressional Democrats and “Crazy Nancy” Pelosi on Thursday during a campaign rally in Texas for trying to impeach him.

“They won’t come close in 2020, they know it, they’re not going to win it,” he said, accusing Democrats of choosing impeachment as a way to beat him in the next election.

He referred to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as “Crazy Nancy” and House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff as “Shifty Schiff,” noting that their efforts were undermining American democracy.

“The more America achieves, the more hateful and enraged these crazy people have become, they’re crazy!” he said.

Trump reminded his supporters that Democrats tried to impeach him ever since he took office to undo the stunning results of the 2016 election.

“I don’t believe anymore that they love their country, I don’t believe it,” Trump said.

The president said that American democracy was at stake in 2020 and urged them to vote in the upcoming election.

“The only message these radical lefties will understand is a crushing defeat on November 3, 2020, save that date,” Trump said.