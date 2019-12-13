Job Creators Network: Trump China Trade Deal ‘Another Major Victory for Small Businesses’

Job Creators Network, one of the country’s largest pro-jobs grassroots organizations, praised President Donald Trump’s newly announced trade deal with China.

“President Trump notched another major victory for small businesses and ordinary Americans with the Phase One trade deal with China. The agreement will significantly benefit small businesses, farmers, and ordinary Americans,” said Alfredo Ortiz, president and CEO of the Job Creators Network in a statement.

“The deal requires China to make significant purchases of U.S. agricultural and manufacturing goods while making long-overdue structural reforms to protect American entrepreneurs’ intellectual property and technology,” Ortiz said. “The trade agreement comes on the heels of House Democratic agreement to support Trump’s USMCA, which will update NAFTA for the 21st century.”

Indeed, President Trump announced Friday that his administration had reached what he called “Phase One” one of major trade deal with China.

…..The Penalty Tariffs set for December 15th will not be charged because of the fact that we made the deal. We will begin negotiations on the Phase Two Deal immediately, rather than waiting until after the 2020 Election. This is an amazing deal for all. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2019

“Yesterday’s landslide election victory for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also paves the way for a bilateral free trade agreement between the U.S. and U.K. which will provide even more opportunities for American small businesses,” Ortiz continued. “President Trump is successfully reorienting global trade networks in America’s favor, opening up new markets for exports while overcoming the unfair practices conducted by trading partners.”

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the bestselling book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know. Order your copy today. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter and Instagram @jeromeehudson.