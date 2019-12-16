Freshman swing district Democrat Rep. Ben McAdams (D-UT) announced Monday at the Murray City, Utah, city council chambers that he will vote for both articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

“What the president did was wrong. His actions demand accountability,” Rep. McAdams said.

“I cannot turn a blind eye, thereby condoning this president and future presidents – Republican or Democrat – to do the same,” he added.

The Utah Democrat said that he came to Congress to “do the right thing for Utah and America,” while other Democrats were focused on investigating.

He added that he had hoped to censure the president regarding his actions on impeachment rather than push for a partisan vote on impeachment.

Rep. McAdams represents Utah’s fourth congressional district, which is one of the 13 congressional districts that President Trump won — by more than six percent — during the 2016 presidential election and that House Democrats managed to flip during the 2018 midterm elections.

The Utah Democrat defeated incumbent Rep. Mia Love (R-UT) by less than one percent during the 2018 midterm elections.

Congressional Leadership Fund spokesman Calvin Moore said that Rep. McAdams’ support for impeachment shows that he is not a moderate Democrat. He said in a statement Monday:

Congressman Ben McAdams finally admitted he’s no moderate at all, he’s just another impeachment obsessed Democrat who will stop at nothing to impede, obstruct and even remove Trump from office if necessary to get his way. Congressman McAdams’ embrace of the Democrats’ impeachment charade shows just how out of touch he is with his district. Voters will remember that when it mattered most, Congressman McAdams put the radical left’s attempts to remove Trump from office over his constituents.

Rep. McAdams’ support for impeachment follows as Burgess Owens, an NFL Super Bowl champion and Utah fourth district Republican candidate, told Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle that he will fight for God, country, and families should he get elected to Congress.

“Now in terms of impeachment, what we have to understand about the left … as much as we hear that they hate President Trump, what they do is they fear President Trump. They understand that he is a man that does not care about what they think,” Owens said, adding, “He does not need their money or their power. He loves our country, and when I say he loves our country, he loves all Americans.”