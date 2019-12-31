Michael Bloomberg Says He’ll Turn the White House East Room into an ‘Open Office’ Space

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg on Monday tweeted what he plans to do with the White House East Room if he becomes president of the United States, turning the room into an “open office” space peppered with cubicles.

Bloomberg, who has spent millions on political advertising and has continued to focus solely on his Super Tuesday strategy, tweeted his plans to shake up the White House East Room, providing a picture showing an “open office space” with numerous computers and cubicles.

“As president, I’ll turn the East Room into an open office plan, where I’ll sit with our team,” Bloomberg tweeted.

“I’ll use the Oval Office for some official functions – never for tweeting – but the rest of the time, I’ll be where a leader should be: with the team,” he added:

His plans were met with criticism, with some describing his floor plan as “horrifying”:

The tweet follows the former New York City mayor’s plans to open a field office in the U.S. Virgin Islands. He is also expected to move his campaign headquarters to Times Square.

