Billionaire Michael Bloomberg on Monday tweeted what he plans to do with the White House East Room if he becomes president of the United States, turning the room into an “open office” space peppered with cubicles.

Bloomberg, who has spent millions on political advertising and has continued to focus solely on his Super Tuesday strategy, tweeted his plans to shake up the White House East Room, providing a picture showing an “open office space” with numerous computers and cubicles.

“As president, I’ll turn the East Room into an open office plan, where I’ll sit with our team,” Bloomberg tweeted.

“I’ll use the Oval Office for some official functions – never for tweeting – but the rest of the time, I’ll be where a leader should be: with the team,” he added:

As president, I'll turn the East Room into an open office plan, where I’ll sit with our team. I’ll use the Oval Office for some official functions – never for tweeting – but the rest of the time, I’ll be where a leader should be: with the team. https://t.co/zIU3ZL5uIv pic.twitter.com/jLwWKJCmxw — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) December 30, 2019

His plans were met with criticism, with some describing his floor plan as “horrifying”:

Open offices are terrible for employee health, wellbeing, collaboration, and ‘productivity.’ They are not, as some like to claim, democratic or equalising. https://t.co/MkaAJEJKwx — s.e. smith (@sesmith) December 30, 2019

I would say "no disrespect intended," but not sure it'd be believable, because this is one of the dumbest things I've ever seen. https://t.co/pnkKupvWZy — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) December 30, 2019

This is the worst thing I've ever seen. https://t.co/lUVZaX0oBZ — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) December 30, 2019

Being president, particularly with the national security responsibilities, is much different than running Bloomberg LP or NYC https://t.co/9jDLNhiDCU — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 30, 2019

The tweet follows the former New York City mayor’s plans to open a field office in the U.S. Virgin Islands. He is also expected to move his campaign headquarters to Times Square.