Rand Paul on Charlie Kirk Podcast: Hunter Biden ‘Should Testify as a Material Witness’ in Senate Impeachment Trial

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) spoke with Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk on Wednesday’s episode of The Charlie Kirk Show, where he told Kirk that if President Donald Trump is being accused for investigating the corruption surrounding former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, then he might as well investigate them in the Senate impeachment trial.

“He should testify as a material witness,” said Senator Paul of Hunter Biden. “He seems to have a big ax to grind with the president. He’s holier than thou and saying we should impeach the president. Well, what did he think when he was working for Joe Biden? When he was traveling back and forth to Ukraine?”

“Because apparently, some of Biden’s aides at the time mentioned that there’s not something right about this,” he added, “that it doesn’t pass a small test, that there’s possibly corruption there, and so I think he should have to come in and testify.”

The senator added that whether or not Joe Biden is called as a witness, President Trump’s team should make sure to include the former vice president and his son in the Senate impeachment trial.

The president’s team [should] talk a lot about Hunter Biden and Joe Biden, whether they’re [at the impeachment trial] or not, because the thing is, he’s accused of using his office to investigate something — well, I think he probably should be presenting the corruption that involves Hunter Biden, and Joe Biden. And I think really one of the things that’s going to backfire on Biden, and with the Democrats on this, is that is Biden is the nominee — he’s now tainted by scandal, in the sense that the liberal media can say all they want — [but] I think almost everybody believes [Hunter Biden] was corrupt, and that he got $50,000 a month for a job that he wasn’t qualified [for], and he only got the job — and he even admitted this in his interview, “Well, yeah, I only got it because my last name is Biden.”

“Nancy Pelosi thought she had this great plan,” said Paul of the House Speaker’s impeachment debacle. “She was going to get all this leverage and she was going to tell us how to run the trial by withholding something we didn’t want.”

Paul added he believes public opinion is “solidifying against impeachment,” as people are realizing it is a “very partisan” political process.

“There were no Republicans in the House voting for it,” affirmed Paul of the articles of impeachment, “and I don’t anticipate any Republicans in the Senate voting for it.”

