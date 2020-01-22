Pete Buttigieg Awkwardly Urges Iowa Crowd to Show Support: ‘Come On!’

Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) urged a campaign crowd to show support for his candidacy after promising to govern with “better values” than Republicans.

“Can I look to you to spread that sense of hope to those that you know?” Buttigieg asked.

“Yes,” one woman responded.

“Come on!” Buttigieg replied, with an awkward laugh, urging the crowd to clap and cheer for his campaign.

The Republican National Committee’s rapid response team clipped video of the exchange:

The event took place at a rally in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, on Tuesday.

Buttigieg reminded Iowa caucus-goers that it was decision time in the Democrat presidential primary.

“I can see in the faces of Iowans I’m meeting across the state … how seriously you all take the responsibility and frankly the influence and the power that you have, that thumb on the scale that you have in deciding where the nomination and the presidency are headed,” he said.

He asked caucus-goers “not to settle” with a candidate that could pass only ideological purity tests or who some said had a better chance of winning.

“We don’t have to choose between head and heart,” Buttigieg said. “We don’t have to choose between unity and boldness. We don’t have to choose between governing and winning. As a matter of fact, the best way to do each of those things is to do all of those things and doing all of those things is what this campaign is about.”