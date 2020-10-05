A photo journalist ripped a Trump flag out of a protester’s hand during a Bernie Sanders event for Joe Biden in Michigan on Monday.

Video showed a woman approach the stage at Macomb Community College in Warren, where Sanders was speaking to a “drive-in” rally:

Appears as if the Biden event protester was apprehended by police. pic.twitter.com/AKFEWtBjQ2 — The Recount (@therecount) October 5, 2020

The woman stood near the stage with a giant “Trump 2020” flag as Sanders spoke about a $15/hour minimum wage.

Some in attendance honked in disapproval.

“Lock her up!” an attendee yelled. “Arrest her!”

A woman grabbed at the flag and Sanders’s microphone seemed to be cut off. A man tried also, unsuccessfully.

Another video showed the woman being detained by police. As she hit the ground, a professional photographer with a media badge approached, ripped the flag out of her hand, and carried it away.

“Give it back! That’s my flag!” she said as the photographer walked away.

The woman did not appear to hit anyone with the flag or attempt to use it as a weapon.

Here’s a more complete video from a different angle:

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays. Listen to segments on YouTube or download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Twitter, like him on Facebook, and follow him on Parler.