Appearing recently on The Carlos Watson Show, Delaware state Sen. Sarah McBride (D), America’s highest-ranking transgender elected official, predicted that the country will “eventually” have a transgender president.
A transcript is as follows:
CARLOS WATSON: Do you think the country could hire someone who is trans as the President of the United States?
STATE SEN. SARAH MCBRIDE: I think it’s eventually likely that this country will elect an LGBTQ president and eventually a transgender president. I know we as a community, as a country, are certainly making progress toward more and more trans people running for office, winning, and serving in positions throughout government at every level.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.