Poll: Joe Biden’s Approval Underwater in Minnesota

President Joe Biden’s approval is underwater among registered Minnesota voters, in a new poll from Minnesota Public Radio.

Only 47 percent of the registered voters in Minnesota approve of the president, compared to the 51 percent who disapprove of him. This comes after Biden and his administration botched the military withdrawal from Afghanistan, which resulted in the death of 13 U.S. servicemembers.

Broken down by party, the poll shows extremely bad numbers with the independents and Republican voters in the state. Only 34 percent of the independent voter respondents approve of Biden while 62 percent showed disapproval towards him.

However, only four percent of the Republicans approve of Biden while a supermajority (95 percent) disapprove of him.

The MPR poll was conducted for a slue of news agencies such as MPR News, the Star Tribune, KARE-11, and FRONTLINE.

Biden’s approval under 50 percent can create problems for some vulnerable Democrat members in the state running for reelection during the midterm cycle, including Gov. Tim Walz (D).

MPR noted that the president 47 percent approval is beneath the percentage that Biden received when he was running for president last year when he received 52 percent of the vote against former President Donald Trump.

The poll was taken between September 13 and 15 and conducted over the telephone with a margin of error of +/- 3.5 percentage points. There were 800 respondents who were registered Minnesota voters.

A recent poll from CIVIQS showed that Biden’s showed a higher disapproval in 38 states for his rolling job approval average. Only 12 states that show the president with a higher approval rating.

