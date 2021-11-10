A plurality of registered voters oppose President Joe Biden’s employer vaccine mandate, a Wednesday Morning Consult poll revealed.

The poll asked respondents what they thought of Biden’s forced vaccine mandate on companies with 100 or more employees. Thirty-nine percent of voters said the mandate should not be “required” while another 13 percent said the mandate was “too late.” Only thirty-three percent said the forced vaccinations were “just right” and 7 percent said the mandate was “too soon.”

Among Republicans, 65 percent opposed the mandate, 16 percent said it was appropriate, and seven percent said it was too soon.

Democrats had different opinions. Fifty-two percent of Democrats agreed with Biden’s forced vaccination of employees while only 13 percent said the mandate should not be implemented. Nineteen percent of Democrats said the mandate came too late.

Most surprisingly, 71 percent of Democrat respondents said the mandate that will cause employees to be fired for not getting the jab will help the economy. Just 21 percent of Republicans felt the same way.

The poll did not ask respondents about Biden’s consideration of mandating vaccines on individuals employed by businesses with 99 employees or fewer.

Biden’s mandate was halted on Saturday by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans over concerns “there are grave statutory and constitutional issues with the Mandate,” the Judge said.

Even though the mandate is in limbo, White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told employers to ignore the judge. “People should not wait,” Jean-Pierre said. “They should continue to move forward and make sure they’re getting their workplace vaccinated.”

The poll was conducted November 5-7 with 1,998 registered voters. The poll has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø