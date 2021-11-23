White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday took a shot at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who recently signed legislation to protect Florida workers from losing their jobs over coronavirus vaccines, accusing him of “consistently” taking steps “backwards” in terms of his pandemic response.

She made the remarks even as Florida continues to have the lowest coronavirus case rate per capita in the nation.

In response to an inquiry about Disney rolling back its vaccine mandate on employees, and what the Biden administration could do about companies taking similar action going forward, Psaki said, “They’re based in Florida, and obviously the governor there has consistently taken steps to take steps backwards as it relates to fighting the pandemic, not forward.”

Her remark follows DeSantis’s move last week, when he signed legislation to protect Floridians from losing their livelihoods over vaccine mandates.

“We’re making sure that people have a right to earn a living. People have a right to have protections in their place of employment,” the governor said during a press conference in Brandon, Florida — an obvious nod to the “Let’s Go, Brandon!” movement sweeping the country.

“And if you look at what we’re doing today, Florida is leading. This is the strongest piece of legislation that’s been enacted anywhere in the country in this regard, and we’re awfully proud to be able to it here today at Brandon Honda,” he said, detailing what the legislation does.

While it requires companies to provide religious and medical exemptions for the mandate, it also recognizes natural immunity, allowing it to stand as one of the automatic exemptions.

The legislature’s summary of the measures DeSantis signed are as follows: