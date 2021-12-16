Poll: Three-Fourths Say Mainstream Media ‘Advancing Their Own Opinions or Political Agendas’

Most Americans believe the mainstream media are “advancing their own opinions or political agendas” rather than reporting the facts, a Trafalgar Group/Convention of States survey released Thursday found.

The survey asked respondents, “What do you believe is the primary focus of the mainstream media’s coverage of current events?”

The vast majority, 76.3 percent, said the mainstream media is “advancing their own opinions or political agendas,” compared to 23.7 percent who said the media are “finding and reporting the facts.”

Notably, there is not significant variation in opinion among different parties, as a majority of Democrats (62.7 percent) and independents, (76.1) percent, believe the mainstream media is focused on its own political agendas as opposed to facts. That sentiment is held by the vast majority of Republicans — 90.3 percent.

The survey, taken December 4-7, 2021, among 1.084 likely general election voters, has a margin of error of +/- 2.98 percent.

The results come as the establishment media continues to warn about the emergence of the Omicron variant in the United States, triggering additional restrictions, such as mask mandates, in places such as New York and California, the latter of which is forcing toddlers to mask up for the next month.

As Breitbart News detailed:

“This new measure brings an added layer of mitigation as the Omicron variant, a Variant of Concern as labeled by the World Health Organization, is detected across California, the United States, and the world and is likely to spread more easily than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus and the Delta variant,” the CDPH said in a statement, claiming that the month of masking will bring an “additional protection to individuals, families and communities during the holidays.” The CDPH also claimed the masking requirement has allowed California to keep schools open. Florida has never had a statewide mask mandate and does not mandate it in schools, and they remain open without any more issue than any other state.

The widespread belief in bias of the mainstream media became a centerpoint during former President Donald Trump’s presidency, as the constant attacks and corresponding fake news became virtually undeniable, even to the most ardent Trump critics, particularly after the left’s failed impeachment attempts.