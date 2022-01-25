Angel Families: DHS Chief Mayorkas, Biden Criminally Aiding Illegal Aliens

Angel Families, whose loved ones have been killed by illegal aliens, are slamming Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and President Joe Biden — declaring them criminal accomplices to illegal immigration.

In a speech last week, Mayorkas stated that Biden’s national immigration agenda centered around “justice and equity” for illegal aliens with the administration’s so-called “sanctuary country” orders shielding most illegal aliens from arrest and deportation.

“Unlawful presence in the United States, alone, will not be a basis for immigration enforcement action … it is a matter of justice and equity as well,” Mayorkas said.

In a fiery response, Angel Families with Advocates for Victims of Illegal Alien Crime (AVIAC) — including Don Rosenberg, whose son Drew Rosenberg was killed by an illegal alien in 2010 and Maureen Maloney, whose son Matthew Denice was killed in 2011 by an illegal alien — slam Mayorkas and Biden.

“No one is or should be above the law,” the Angel Families write:

When it comes to the 15-30 million individuals who entered the country illegally, refused to leave when their visa expired or were denied asylum, and disappeared into the country, they are considered by the president, every Democratic legislator (and some Republicans) most of the media and many state and local governors and state legislators and particularly DHS Secretary Mayorkas to be above the law. [Emphasis added] … But since the start of the Biden administration, even those who have committed additional crimes are protected. DHS Secretary Mayorkas made it very clear that being here illegally is not a crime. [Emphasis added] … The truth is that this administration and Mayorkas, in particular, decided to open the borders and possibly even worse to protect those who have already committed crimes. As of this writing, DHS has refused to release the statistics on internal enforcement deportations. Spoiler Alert: They will be atrocious. [Emphasis added]

The Angel Families note that they have “called for [Mayorkas’s] resignation, firing, and impeachment” as they consider the DHS chief and Biden “criminals as well.”

“Those who protect [Mayorkas], and his policies shouldn’t be held above the law either,” they write.

On Tuesday, newly released video footage reveals that Biden’s DHS is continuing to mass release border crossers and illegal aliens directly into the U.S. interior. The footage shows “a large number of single adult illegal immigrants,” according to Fox News, being released onto buses in Brownsville, Texas.

The footage comes as new data unveiled that Biden, in the first 10 months of 2021, helped fly nearly 45,000 border crossers and illegal aliens into the U.S. on domestic commercial flights — allowing them to bypass standard photo ID requirements that Americans must follow. This is in addition to the more than half a million illegal aliens that were released into the U.S. interior in all of last year.

Throughout the last year, the orders successfully freed into the U.S. illegal aliens accused and convicted of child sex crimes, armed robbery, drunk driving, burglary, cocaine trafficking, grand theft auto, heroin trafficking, credit card fraud, money laundering, and other crimes.

As Breitbart News reported, DHS has failed to make public their annual report that details the number of illegal aliens arrested and deported by ICE agents throughout the prior 12 months. Former ICE officials have suggested that the agency is diligently trying to manipulate the data to make it harder to compare to past years of interior enforcement.

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) has estimated that about 2,000 Americans and legal immigrants are killed by illegal aliens every year. Most recently, an illegal alien from Mexico received just 20 years in prison for murdering a 24-year-old woman in Alabama in 2016.

