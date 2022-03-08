Former President Donald Trump released a statement on Tuesday reacting to the news that the national average price of gas has reached an all-time high under Democrat President Joe Biden.

“BREAKING NEWS,” the 45th President said in all caps. “HIGHEST GAS PRICES IN HISTORY! DO YOU MISS ME YET?”

.@POTUS45: "BREAKING NEWS: HIGHEST GAS PRICES IN HISTORY! DO YOU MISS ME YET?" pic.twitter.com/kc23V2uLAe — Natalie Harp (@NatalieJHarp) March 8, 2022

On Monday, GasBuddy reported that the record for the national average gas price was broken, with a new price of $4.104.

“The previous all-time high was set back in 2008 at $4.103 per gallon, just ahead of the U.S. Great Recession and housing crisis. The national average price of diesel is also nearing a new record, now at $4.63 per gallon, likely to break the record of $4.846 per gallon in the next two weeks,” according to the report.

The fuel savings platform also found that the national average saw its largest ever 7-day spike: 49.1 cents per gallon, “eclipsing the 49.0 cents weekly rise after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.”

In 2020, Trump notably predicted that gas prices under Biden would reach $7.00 per gallon, which came true this week.

The price of gas in Gorda, California, reached $7.59 on Sunday. Fuel stations in Los Angeles County were also selling premium gasoline for more than $7.00 a gallon. One gas station in Los Angeles was advertising gas for $6.99. The average price for gas in California is $5.343. Nationally, the average price of gas is $4.065, up over one dollar from last year.

Trump made the prediction on November 3, 2020, right before election day, and doubled down in May. It took just over a year after Biden assumed office for Trump’s prediction to come true.

“Gasoline is going to stop at six, seven dollars, I think, based on what I’m seeing,” he said before pooh-poohing renewable energy as impracticable.

May 2021: Trump predicts $7/gallon gas under Biden Presidency This weekend: Gas hits $6.99 for regular unleaded and $7.29 for premium in California. As usual, Trump was right. Re-open America’s pipelines! pic.twitter.com/L57IcXOtN5 — Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) March 7, 2022

Biden is likely looking for a substitute to Russian oil amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine instead of boosting domestic oil production. The Biden administration secretly met with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro over the weekend about producing more oil.

Jen Psaki confirms Biden administration officials are discussing "energy security" — purchasing more oil — with countries like Venezuela and Iran. Biden would rather get oil from terrorists than Texas. pic.twitter.com/iGhj0YEw7h — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 7, 2022

Other than meeting with Maduro to reduce oil prices, Biden has promoted renewable energy to address the spiking price of gas. Yet renewable energy is not a long or short-term solution.

Wendell Husebø contributed to this report.