Comedian Trevor Noah spoke at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday, making some mild jokes at President Joe Biden’s expense, who attended the event.

“Ever since you’ve come into office, things are really looking up,” Noah began. “Gas is up, rent is up, food is up! Everything!”

Biden was caught on camera laughing and applauding at the joke.

Noah said he did not understand why he was chosen to speak at the dinner.

“Then I was told that you get your highest approval ratings when a biracial African guy is standing next to you,” he joked, referring to former President Barack Obama.

Noah also joked about Biden’s controversial comment endorsing removing Russian President Vladimir Putin from power.

“It was very very upsetting to Russia until someone explained to them that none of the stuff Biden wants actually gets done,” Noah joked.

Noah also pointed out that Biden was giving more marginalized minority groups opportunities.

“I’m talking about women, the LGBTQ community, the Taliban. The list goes on and on,” he joked.