Poll: Trump Leads Biden in Head-to-Head Rematch in North Carolina

Former President Trump bests President Joe Biden in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup in North Carolina, a key swing state, an ECU Poll found.

North Carolina voters are not pleased with Biden’s job performance, as a majority, 55 percent, disapprove. Just over one-third, 35 percent, approve of Biden’s job performance.

What is more, Trump has a sizable advantage against Biden in a hypothetical matchup, leading by nine percentage points — 46 percent to Biden’s 37 percent:

North Carolina Poll by ECU Center 2022 Senate

(R) Budd 47% (+8)

(D) Beasley 39% 2024 Presidential Election

(R) Trump 46% (+9)

(D) Biden 37% This pollster had Biden winning NC by 2 points in 2020 (Dem +3.3% error) 🗓️ May 19-20 / 🗳️ 635 RVhttps://t.co/zrb13aSVpL — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) May 23, 2022

Biden’s poor job performance appears to be affecting Democrats as a whole, as Republicans have a three-point advantage on a generic ballot — 47 percent to Democrats’ 44 percent. Additionally, Republican Ted Budd is leading Democrat Cheri Beasley in the state’s race for U.S. Senate, 47 percent to 39 percent.

“President Joe Biden’s current job approval rating of 35 percent in North Carolina presents a major obstacle for Democrats running for office in the state,” Dr. Peter Francia, Director of the ECU Center for Survey Research, said in a statement.

Trump’s lead, particularly, is of interest, given his slim margin of victory in the 2020 election, besting Biden in the Old North State by 1.4 percent.

Biden’s declining figures come as American continues to face continually rising gas prices, rising 10 cents in the last week alone. All the while, rampant inflation looms as parents continue to struggle in the midst of a baby formula shortage in Biden’s America.

The survey was taken May 19-20, 2022, among 635 registered voters and has a +/- 4.5 percent margin of error.