Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) is the frontrunner in New York’s Republican gubernatorial primary, maintaining a 23-point lead over the field of challengers, according to a new poll.

Zeldin has 41 percent support of likely Republican primary voters, which is a 23-point advantage over the next closest challenger, Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Giuliani polls at 18 percent, Rob Astorino at 17 percent, and Democrat donor Harry Wilson at 13 percent.

🚨New POLL just released for the June 28th Republican Party Primary! We are currently up by 23 points with 41% of the vote! Let’s get this done. The primary is just one month from tomorrow. Losing is not an option! https://t.co/rSq1wpCzRr — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) May 27, 2022

Just 12 percent of New York Republicans remain undecided ahead of the state’s primary later this month.

Zeldin attributes his massive polling lead to his hard-working grassroots campaign style.

Zeldin said:

Getting into this race over a year ago, we’ve brought our mission to Save Our State to every corner of New York over and over again, earning the support of everyday New Yorkers who strongly agree that Kathy Hochul has got to go, and balance must be restored to our state capital. It is physically impossible to outwork me. We have the issues on our side, and clearly the greatest amount of grassroots support. After 7 consecutive wins in purple districts, taking out two incumbent Democrats along the way, we are looking forward to keeping the win streak alive with a big win in the Republican Party primary June 28, and then again in the general election November 8, when we send Kathy Hochul packing. To secure our streets, make life more affordable, and save New York, winning is the only option.

The poll also found that New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) has an 84 percent disapproval rating among likely GOP primary voters. New York Republicans are most concerned about the economy and crime within the state. Of those polled, 38 percent said economic issues are their primary concern, while 33 percent were worried about crime and safety issues.

McLaughlin & Associates surveyed 600 likely Republican primary voters from May 24 to May 25. The poll’s margin of error is +/- four percent.

New York’s Republican primary will occur on June 28.