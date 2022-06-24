‘Into the Streets!’ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Calls Supreme Court ‘Illegitimate’ After Roe v. Wade Ruling

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) walks back to the Capitol after speaking in front of the Supreme Court following the Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision overturning Roe v Wade was handed down at the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday, June 24, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
Charlie Spiering

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) joined pro-abortion protesters of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, calling for them to march into the streets to express their frustration.

The Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade with a vote of 5-4 on Friday, stating that Americans do not have a constitutional right to abort their children.

Ocasio-Cortez was filmed outside the Supreme Court chanting “Illegitimate!” and “Into the streets!” in response to the decision.

The Democrat socialist’s cries are likely to fuel angry protesters who are upset by the Supreme Court decision.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a memo in May warning that threats would likely follow a potential Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

The Supreme Court, the homes of Supreme Court justices, and pro-life pregnancy centers were some of the locations identified by the DHS as potential targets for angry activists.

The pro-abortion group Jane’s Revenge has called for a “night of rage” after the decision.

“To those who work to oppress us: If abortion isn’t safe, you aren’t either. We are everywhere,” the group’s manifesto reads.

