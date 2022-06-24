Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) joined pro-abortion protesters of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, calling for them to march into the streets to express their frustration.

The Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade with a vote of 5-4 on Friday, stating that Americans do not have a constitutional right to abort their children.

Ocasio-Cortez was filmed outside the Supreme Court chanting “Illegitimate!” and “Into the streets!” in response to the decision.

BREAKING: Congresswoman @AOC has arrived in front of the Supreme Court and is chanting that the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade is “illegitimate” and calls for people to get “into the streets” | @TPUSA pic.twitter.com/jNkCYDrLtz — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) June 24, 2022

The Democrat socialist’s cries are likely to fuel angry protesters who are upset by the Supreme Court decision.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a memo in May warning that threats would likely follow a potential Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

The Supreme Court, the homes of Supreme Court justices, and pro-life pregnancy centers were some of the locations identified by the DHS as potential targets for angry activists.

The pro-abortion group Jane’s Revenge has called for a “night of rage” after the decision.

“To those who work to oppress us: If abortion isn’t safe, you aren’t either. We are everywhere,” the group’s manifesto reads.