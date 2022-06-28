CNN Editor: ‘Whispers of Hillary Clinton 2024 Have Started’

Two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton may campaign for president in 2024 if President Joe Biden decides not to run, CNN’s editor-at-large Chris Cillizza wrote on Tuesday.

Citing Friday’s Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, Cillizza claimed that there were “whispers” that Clinton would make a third attempt to secure the Democrat nomination, adding that another White House run “would be something that would be hard for Clinton to not at least look at” if Biden were to decline to run again.

“As someone who has fought for women’s rights throughout her career as first lady, US senator and secretary of state, might the Supreme Court’s ruling have changed her calculus somewhat as she looks to her own future?” Cillizza asked.

“Changed circumstances can lead to changed minds,” CNN’s editor-at-large continued.