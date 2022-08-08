In the wake of the FBI’s raid of former President Trump’s home, Ambassador Ken Blackwell told Breitbart News that President Biden is turning America “into a police state.”

Following the FBI’s raid of former President Trump’s house, Ambassador Blackwell told Breitbart News exclusively, “For the first time in American history, a president’s administration has sent armed federal agents to raid the personal home of his predecessor, who is also a leader of the opposition party.”

Amb. Blackwell also pointed out that “Attorney General Garland is doing this against former President Trump, but never gets around to dealing with videotaped proof of criminal conduct by President Biden’s son, Hunter.”

Amb. Blackwell, who is currently the chairman of the Conservative Action Project and chairman of the Center for Election Integrity at the America First Policy Institute, went on to charge that President Biden is turning America “into a police state.”

He told Breitbart News “This is the clearest evidence that Biden is comfortable with turning this constitutional republic into a police state.”

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com.