Alleged Intruders Flee After Homeowner Opens Fire

Alleged intruders in Sherman Oaks, California, fled the scene early Saturday morning after a homeowner awoke, retrieved a gun, and began shooting at them.

ABC 7 reports that the incident occurred just after 1:30 a.m.

KTLA notes that the homeowner awoke, thinking he was hearing noise from “a raccoon.” Instead, he saw that one of the alleged intruders was on his balcony. He grabbed his gun and shot at the suspect, who fled under fire.

The homeowner then went into the hallway, where there was another alleged intruder. He shot at that suspect, who also fled as gunfire rang out.

The man called 911 and LAPD officers arrived on scene but did not locate the suspects.

