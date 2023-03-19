Rachel Levine Ripped for ‘Pure Hypocrisy’ in Viral Clip: ‘Kids for Me, but Not for Thee’

President Joe Biden’s Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine, who is transgender, is being ripped online for “pure hypocrisy” after having admitted to waiting to have children before gender transitioning, despite currently pushing to normalize “gender-affirming” care, including sex changes and hormone therapies for minors.

In a resurfaced clip that went viral this week, Rachel Levine — formerly Richard Levine — expressed relief over having transitioned later in life while speaking at a meeting of the Society for Adolescent Health and Medicine in 2019.

“If I transitioned when I was young then I wouldn’t have my children. I can’t imagine a life without my children,” says Levine, who is now pushing to expand irreversible gender surgeries for minors, in the clip.

The message was quite striking, given that Levine stated the “wheels will turn” on widely accepting transgender transitions for children during a recent discussion at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

During that Pediatric Grand Rounds session last month, Levine claimed children who had their gender confusion affirmed “actually have excellent mental health outcomes.”

Levine also noted that gender-affirming care for minors had the “highest support” of the Biden administration.

In response to the clip, Levine was slammed by many who pointed to the transgender official’s more recent push for puberty blockers and transgender surgeries for teenagers as part of so-called “gender-affirming” treatment.

“Why doesn’t this guy want people to have the same opportunity as him?” asked Rubin Report host and free speech advocate Dave Rubin.

“So, this guy who’s pushing as hard as he can for YOU to be cool with chemical castration and surgical mutilation of your child, is glad he waited to start his ‘transition’ because had he done it soon he wouldn’t have his children. That’s rich,” wrote talk radio host Joe “Pags” Pagliarulo.

One Twitter user called out Levine’s “pure hypocrisy.”

“Admiral Levine is thankful she wasn’t allowed to transition as a child, but she’s working overtime to transition your kids preventing them from ever having children,” wrote a Twitter user.

“Kids for me, but not for thee!” another proclaimed.

“But he’s ok denying other humans that same joy and life experience? Selfish bastard,” another user wrote.

“This is a man trying to push #transitioning on kids,” yet another highlighted.

“So, in 2019 this idiot is ADMITTING, as a transgender woman, that CHILDREN should NOT be making decisions to take meds or have surgeries which CAN’T be reversed bc they might REGRET IT. But today wants to pass a law that allows CHILDREN to make these decisions,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Confused much?” the user added.

“This is why you LEAVE children alone and let them explore their lives until they are fully, mentally formed and can make a true decision on what they want to be,” another wrote. “Keep your hands OFF our children.”

The Biden administration has been openly promoting “gender-affirming” health care, particularly for young people, deeming hormone therapy appropriate for teens, as well as gender-affirming surgeries on a “case-by-case” basis.

However, most Americans oppose the transgender industry targeting children and believe pharmaceutical companies and doctors that promote puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones should be legally liable for “harmful” side effects, according to a recent Summit Ministries/McLaughlin & Associates survey.

Previously, a report from the Heritage Foundation revealed that making puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones easier for minors to access has increased youth suicide rates, a finding that directly challenges claims from pro-transgender clinical organizations, activists, and the Biden administration.

In fact, the use of puberty blockers, hormone treatment, and sex change procedures, have been shown to have drastic consequences for children.

While one popular puberty-blocking drug, Lupron, has been used to chemically castrate sex offenders, the FDA has warned that two of the most popular puberty-blocking medications may carry the risk of brain swelling and permanent vision loss.

Breitbart News has also revealed that much of the campaign to normalize the use of puberty blockers on children has been funded by their manufacturers, who have a financial incentive to push child transgenderism.

Last week, President Biden blasted Florida’s rule barring hormone therapy, sex change surgery, and other permanent transgender procedures on children, calling the state’s action “close to sinful.”

In response, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said, “It is not ‘sinful’ to prohibit the mutilation of minors, [and] it is not acceptable for the federal government to mandate that procedures like sex change operations be allowed for kids.”

Last year, Levine claimed “gender-affirming care” for youth, a far-left euphemism for child mutilation, is “lifesaving” and a medical necessity.

The assistant secretary for health also called to “empower” children to use puberty blockers and undergo sex reassignment surgery.

Levine’s remarks come as pro-LGBTQ sentiment and transgender propaganda continue to target children.